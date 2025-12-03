With the holiday season upon us, it’s easy to give into the holiday spirit and forget that calories are something to care about.

Eggnogs will be consumed, cookies will be devoured, and whatever ‘figgy pudding’ is will be eaten.

We start developing a Santa-like belly before we even hit Christmas Eve.

Don’t wait until the new year to attempt to work off that weight (who sticks to New Years resolutions anyway?), get ahead of it now and be festive while doing it.

A new study from My Body Tutor found the best Christmas songs for your December work outs based on their beats per minute (BPM).

The best Christmas songs for a workout

A song with a range of 120-150 BPM is seen as the "sweet spot" for moderate to high-intensity exercise, including cardio, running, and strength training, according to research.

If you’re looking to do some strength training, you’re going to want to listen to All I Want for Christmas in You by Mariah Carey. It was rated the best overall Christmas workout song.

People love it. People hate it. All that matters is that the song has a BPM of 150. Let your feelings motivate you to work hard.

Ariana Grande’s Last Christmas is optimal for high intensity workouts, it rocks a BPM of 206.

Read More: How Christmas Music Affects Your Driving Safety This Season

Runners or anyone looking to do some cardio should blast Springsteen’s Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town. Perfect for New Jerseyans, the classic Christmas song has a BPM of 138.

Anyone who prefers a more low-key workout like yoga (or if you’re cooling down), put on Pentatonix’s rendition of Silent Night. The slow holiday ballad has a soothing BPM of 72.

Now if the bigger problem is getting motivated to be active, may I recommend playing Whamageddon.

Whamageddon is that game played with friends during the 24 days before Christmas in which players try to go from December 1 to the end of Christmas Eve without hearing the song “Last Christmas” by Wham!.

I speak from experience when I say you will get in and out of stores faster than you ever thought possible and burn lots of calories.

