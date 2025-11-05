This week, Freehold Township Police are warning residents about scam phone calls from people impersonating police officers.

In these calls, scammers claim you owe fines and demand immediate payment — often through Bitcoin kiosks or other unusual methods. They’ll even stay on the line, pressuring you to pay right away.

Police are reminding everyone not to share any personal information and to hang up immediately if you get one of these calls. Then, report it to your local police department.

Freehold Township Police — and law enforcement agencies across New Jersey — stress that they will never ask for payments of fines or fees over the phone.

Widespread New Jersey phone scams are on the rise

Unfortunately, these “phishing scams” have become far too common across the state. Here are a few of the latest schemes being reported in New Jersey.

AP AP loading...

Current scams to watch out for in New Jersey

Fake NJMVC Texts: You may get a text claiming to be from the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC), saying you have an unpaid ticket or your registration is suspended. The message includes a link — don’t click it.

State Agency Imposters: Scammers posing as the New Jersey Division of Taxation (or another state agency) send emails or texts saying you need to verify your banking info or claim a refund. Clicking their link sends you to a fake website.

Generic Phishing Emails: These mimic banks, utilities, or government offices with subject lines like “Security Update,” “Account Suspended,” or “Please Confirm Your Account.”

Red flags that signal a scam

Pressure to act immediately or pay right away

Requests to click a link or call a number in the message

The sender pretends to be a government official, bank, or utility company

Misspelled links or extra words in URLs meant to look official

Calls or texts coming from numbers you don’t recognize

How to protect yourself from NJ scam calls and texts

If you get a suspicious text or email, don’t click any links or call any numbers in the message. Instead, go directly to the organization’s official website and use their verified contact info.

On a desktop, hover your mouse over links to see where they really lead. If the URL looks off, that’s a red flag.

Never share your Social Security number, bank account details, PINs, or passwords with anyone who contacts you unexpectedly.

Stay alert — these scam sharks are circling, and they’re getting craftier every day. A few seconds of caution could save you a lot of trouble.