Pickleball just won’t go away. Come on, if they can cure toe fungus, can’t they cure pickleball?

Pickleball Photo by Aleksander Saks on Unsplash loading...

The pickleball trend

For those new to the trend, pickleball combines bits of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong into a game played on a smaller court with a perforated plastic ball. It’s played by enthusiastic nerds dying to be trendy, and orthopedists and physical therapists love the game. That’s because people think it’s easy, so if they haven’t been active for years, they find they’re using muscle groups forgotten in the Reagan administration, and bam, an injury.

But I digress. Hey, if this trendy, weird little game is for you, so be it. Be happy.

You may be thrilled then to learn that there’s a national indoor pickleball club that just opened its first, but not last, New Jersey location.

Pickleball Dill Dinkers Pickleball via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

It’s called Dill Dinkers.

Yes, that’s the name. Dill Dinkers. It just opened at 202 Mounts Corner Drive in the Mounts Crossings Shopping Center in Freehold Township. This place has three championship-sized courts with cushioned surfaces, a ball machine, a pro shop, and even an online reservation system.

And it arrives during a freezing cold week.

“Our indoor facilities allow community members to safely stay active during the colder months while offering a fun and community-first environment,” Stephen Hafner, regional developer for Dill Dinkers in New Jersey said in a statement.

Plans are in the works for 20 additional Dill Dinkers locations throughout Union, Middlesex and Monmouth counties. This isn’t their first rodeo. They are already well-established across the country with locations in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

For more information, call 732-835-3465 or check out their website here.