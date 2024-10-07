If you are a fan of "Lord of the Rings," "The Hobbit," or other high fantasy novels and movies, you can only imagine what Middle Earth, the setting of those novels, might be like.

But did you know that there exists a cave right out of one of those novels, right here in New Jersey?

Hidden away in Jenny Jump State Forest, along the shores of Ghost Lake, lies the legendary “Fairy Hole” or “Fairy Cave.”

It’s a spot that feels untouched by time, with no signs, kiosks, or easy-to-follow trails leading you to it. You won’t find any flattened walkways or tourists crowding the entrance—it’s just you and the wild surroundings.

The cave itself is about 15 feet wide and 6 feet high, extending about 30 feet in before narrowing into smaller passages.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to nj.gov in 1936, the Fairy Cave became famous when Dr. Dorothy Cross of the NJ State Museum led an excavation that uncovered more than 10,000 bones and artifacts.

One of the most exciting finds was a tooth from a giant extinct beaver — something never found anywhere else in New Jersey. There were also Lenape Indian artifacts discovered in a small chamber inside the cave. It’s a place full of history, but one you have to carefully explore.

The hike to the cave is just a few minutes from the bumpy, dirt parking lot at Ghost Pond. The path is faint but visible, and the short walk along the rocky shoreline feels like a mini adventure.

Once you spot the cave entrance, it’s just a short climb up to the opening. If you’re up for it, you can hunch down and make your way inside to explore the winding chambers. Just make sure you’re cautious — it’s as rugged as it gets out there.

Great day trip just over the river from New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

A bright sunny garden with a shady past Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈