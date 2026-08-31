New Jersey residents are sad to see summer go, but we are just as happy to see local summer arrive.

Local Summer Is Almost Here At The Jersey Shore

For many New Jersey residents, local summer is the best part of summer at the Jersey Shore for many reasons.

First of all, the throngs of visitors from out of state have closed up shop for the season, and they are back to their normal lives.

Photo by Sebastien Gabriel on Unsplash Photo by Sebastien Gabriel on Unsplash

And that means a few thousand more parking spots for the fine folks who call New Jersey home.

What Local Summer Means For New Jersey Residents

Local summer also usually means a decrease in humidity, although that can't be guaranteed. It means more comfortable walks along our beautiful beaches.

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It also means cooler evenings, and a chance to enjoy our outdoors with a long-sleeve shirt or hoodie. And maybe we can light up the fire pit for the first time in a long while.

Photo by Hans on Unsplash Photo by Hans on Unsplash

Here are some of my favorite places to spend a local summer day at the Jersey Shore. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do.

Great Local Summer Spots At The Jersey Shore

Cape May - this town is gorgeous any time of year, but during local summer, you can relax, stroll the beach and boardwalk, and shop without the huge crowds.

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Jenkinson's Boardwalk - Did the kids miss out on their favorite rides because the summer crowds were too big? Check out the amusement park schedule, and get them on those rides before local summer ends.

Manasquan/Point Pleasant Inlet - It's a great spot to watch the boats coming in and out of the inlet, and both sides offer amazing restaurant choices.

Wherever you go this local summer, have a great time, and don't forget your sweater and your pumpkin spice.

12 photos that show why local summer at the Jersey Shore is unmatched Following Labor Day, New Jersey residents even remotely near the Jersey Shore look forward to some peaceful days of sun, sand, surf and no big crowds of visitors. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt