I know that official summer is far from over, and local summer is still ahead, but this is always the time of year I look back on my New Jersey summer and reminisce.

The Impending End Of Summer 2026 In New Jersey

One of my favorite highlights of my New Jersey summer is the precious time I spend on my boat, even if it never leaves the dock.

I often get needled by friends for spending more time on the boat at the marina than I actually spend boating on the Barnegat Bay or Metedeconk River, but I remain unapologetic.

Photo by Shreekar Lathiya on Unsplash Photo by Shreekar Lathiya on Unsplash

I love the interaction between the people at the marina, the staff there, and I love the peace and quiet of the moments when no one is around. And for the record, smoking a cigar is much easier when the boat is standing still.

Great Summer Getaways In New Jersey

I also had several quick getaways in New Jersey this summer, and by far, my favorite is my weekend in North Wildwood.

Read More: Top Things NJ Residents Will Do With The Remaining Summer Days

It had been a long time since I visited the Wildwoods, and the beach and boardwalk in North Wildwood are even better than I remember.

Lou Russo, Townsquare Media Lou Russo, Townsquare Media

There was great boardwalk food and awesome family fun up and down the boardwalk, and I can't wait to go back again. And the beach and water were exceptionally clean and beautiful.

Nearing The End Of Summer 2026

So, what will I do with the remaining days of summer 2026? I think I'll buy a few hoodies and maybe a fire pit, and I'll make the best of it. I'll simply try to forget that the average winter temperature in New Jersey is about 35 degrees. Good times.

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Don't worry, before you know it, traffic will be building on the southbound Garden State Parkway because Memorial Day Weekend will be here. Don't laugh, it's only 278 days away.

12 photos that show why local summer at the Jersey Shore is unmatched Following Labor Day, New Jersey residents even remotely near the Jersey Shore look forward to some peaceful days of sun, sand, surf and no big crowds of visitors. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt