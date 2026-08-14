I asked New Jersey residents what they planned to do this summer, but haven't done yet, and here is what they had to say.

Summer Things New Jersey Residents Still Need To Do

This is the time of year we start hearing things like "there's plenty of summer left, which is a dead giveaway that summer in New Jersey is winding down.

While that's true, it doesn't mean summer is done. So, what will New Jersey residents do with the remaining days of summer 2026?

Photo by Iris on Unsplash Photo by Iris on Unsplash

There's so much to do in the Garden State, and the summer flies by so quickly, we all need to organize our minds, make our plans, and do these things before time runs out.

A Weekly Stop At A Jersey Shore Boardwalk

I remember in May I promised myself I would make a weekly trip to one of our great boardwalks just to soak it all in. That's about a dozen trips to the boardwalk, and so far I've made two. I want to make up for that during "local summer".

Read More: This Could Be New Jersey's Most Underrated Beach

We all wanted to do more of something this summer, so what is the top New Jersey summer thing residents need to do more of before Fall arrives?

Photo by Nong on Unsplash Photo by Nong on Unsplash

I asked that question on social media, and got a lot of great answers, so I put together a top 3 list that you may want to use as a "rest of summer bucket list".

The Top 3 Summer Things New Jersey Residents Want To Do More Of

Here are the top three things New Jersey residents need to squeeze in to the rest of summer 2026:

#3 Go to a legendary bar/restaurant (Kelly's Tavern, Bahr's Restaurant, etc.)

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#2 Grilling/Going To A Barbecue

#1 Spend More Time At A Jersey Shore Beach/Boardwalk

Let's hope we can all find the time to do some of our summer bucket list items before there is a chill in the air.

12 photos that show why local summer at the Jersey Shore is unmatched Following Labor Day, New Jersey residents even remotely near the Jersey Shore look forward to some peaceful days of sun, sand, surf and no big crowds of visitors. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt