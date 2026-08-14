Mixed weather news for NJ this weekend, from beautiful to intermittent rain

The Bottom Line

Can you believe there are only four weekends left in the summer season? Even more than ever, summer weekends are precious, and we want to see amazing weather. And this time around will feature a mix of great news and mild disappointment. Friday is looking good though — almost a copy-paste of Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds and very warm temperatures well into the 80s. The only addition will be a few isolated showers in the afternoon and evening hours. However, it looks like most rain activity will pass south of New Jersey, so most of the state should stay dry. Saturday is the shining star of this forecast with mostly sunny skies, dry weather, seasonably warm temperatures, and relatively low humidity. A beautiful summer day all around. Sunday, however, may be challenging at times. One batch of rain showers will arrive around midday, and then another push of rain will come in late. It will not be a total washout, but it will be cloudier and cooler, with highs only in the 70s for most. Next week dries out and warms up, with most days flirting with 90 degrees.

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Weather Hazards

Rainfall estimates for Sunday’s storm system have dialed back a bit, to about a half-inch at the most. New Jersey is close to some higher amounts, but there is no need to ring alarm bells for flooding. Nor for severe weather, as clouds should keep temperatures on the cool side and therefore limit instability.

As always, any thunderstorm is potentially dangerous. If thunder starts to roar, head indoors for a while until the storm passes.

All the warm to hot temperatures in this forecast fall below the danger zone, so there is nothing to worry about there either. No widespread 90s or 100s. No dangerous heat index values. No major humidity concerns. Not a bad setup at all for mid-August.

Climatological Context

August 14 is the 226th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 84 to 85 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 65 to 69 degrees.

August is, on average, New Jersey’s second hottest and second wettest month of the year.

Friday

Friday morning is just like every other morning so far this week, with temperatures hovering right around 70 degrees, give or take. It has been quiet across New Jersey, aside from some scattered cloud cover overhead.

Friday’s forecast is very similar to Thursday’s. The only exceptions: Temperatures will end up a degree or two cooler, and a few raindrops may enter the picture during the afternoon and evening.

The baseline forecast calls for sun and clouds, seasonably warm temperatures, and manageable humidity. Highs will reach the mid 80s. That makes for a pretty good beach or pool day to close out the workweek.

There is a rain chance in Friday’s forecast, but it is pretty minimal. A few stray showers may popup through from mid-afternoon through late evening, especially to the south and along the coast. But most rain activity from this impulse should dive south of New Jersey. That means the vast majority of the state should enjoy another completely dry day.

Skies will clear Friday night, with fairly comfortable low temperatures falling into the mid 60s.

Saturday

Saturday is the shining star of the forecast.

Expect a beautiful summer day from start to finish, with mostly sunny skies, dry weather, and warm temperatures. Highs will land between 80 and 85 degrees, with relatively low humidity.

Dare I say, a perfect mid August day.

Sunday

Sunday, on the other hand, is one problem child of the forecast.

At the very least, Sunday will turn cloudier and cooler, with highs only in the upper 70s for most of New Jersey. A few spots may touch 80 degrees, but it will definitely feel different from Friday and Saturday. Humidity will ramp up by the afternoon too.

Rain will arrive in two or three pieces. The first batch of showers should move in around midday (late morning to early afternoon). This will be spotty rain, perhaps with an hour or two of steadier, heavy rain somewhere in the state.

Then a bigger push of rain is likely late Sunday. Hopefully holding off until Sunday night.

Sunday does not look like a total washout. There will be pockets of dry weather, both in the morning and the afternoon — so you can salvage parts of the day. And the pockets of rain do not look severe or especially heavy. Just a couple rounds of wet weather that make the outlook less than ideal for outdoor plans.

If you can keep your plans flexible for Sunday, all the better.

Monday & Beyond

Showers and drizzle may linger into Monday morning. After that, skies should turn partly sunny, and temperatures will bounce right back into the mid to upper 80s. Summertime warmth

The long-range forecast for next week dries out and warms up overall. Most days will flirt with 90 degrees, although widespread dangerous heat is not in the forecast.

The bigger-picture story is that New Jersey’s wet and stormy summer has been doing some good. Drought concerns continue to improve for much of the state, down to 30 percent of New Jersey in "D1 Moderate Drought" status, mainly along coastal and southern New Jersey. The state has been running a rainfall deficit for exactly one year now, since last August.

So yes, some raindrops are in the weekend forecast. But between a mostly nice Friday, a spectacular Saturday, and improving conditions again early next week, there is still a lot to love here. I hope you can make the most of it!

Best Off-the-Beaten-Path Getaway Spots to Check Out This Summer in New Jersey Here’s something to consider, New Jersey residents. If you still want to get away for a little bit this summer but can’t afford it, think about doing a staycation right here in the Garden State. Sure, you can go to the Jersey Shore, the Wildwoods, Atlantic City, but those are big tourist spots. Consider checking out these 10 getaway spots “off the beaten path.” Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.