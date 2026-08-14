You don’t have to wait until fall for delicious apple cider donuts in New Jersey
You don't have to wait for fall to enjoy the delicious fall flavors. Yes, it may only be August, and I'm definitely not ready for summer to be over, but between Dunkin' bringing back its pumpkin spice drinks on August 19th and Starbucks on August 25th, it's hard not to start thinking about fall.
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And it got me thinking about some of my favorite fall traditions, including apple cider, freshly picked apples, and of course, apple cider donuts. But here's the thing: why do we have to wait until fall?
One of my favorite places to get apple cider donuts is at Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford. Yes, they have plenty of fresh produce and pick-your-own opportunities this time of year, but their farm market and bakery also have apple cider donuts. And those cinnamon sugar-coated donuts taste just as good in August as they do in October!
I picked some up the other day, and they were delicious!
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If you're ready to enjoy the taste of fall, here are some of the best places in New Jersey to get apple cider donuts.
Some of the Best Apple Cider Donuts in New Jersey
Battleview Orchards
91 Wemrock Road, Freehold
Wemrock Orchards
100 Wemrock Road, Freehold
Delicious Orchards
315 Route 537, Colts Neck
Twin Pond Farm
1473 Route 9 North, Howell
Johnson's Corner Farm
133 Church Road, Medford
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