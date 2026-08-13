Insomnia Cookies Has A Free Deal For Incoming College Students

You know those late-night cookie cravings? You're up way past your normal bedtime, and you're in the mood for something sweet and delicious, and it seems like everything else is closed? Well, that's when Insomnia Cookies comes in, and if you're heading off to college this fall, you'll want to hear about this sweet deal!

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Many of the stores are located near college campuses.

It's late, the school cafeteria is closed, but students aren't ready to call it a night. Insomnia Cookies has become a go-to spot for students who know all too well about those late-night sweet tooth cravings!

Whether you're picking up your order or having it delivered, Insomnia Cookies is the go-to choice. I just love the whole concept of this place. I remember seeing one near Rowan University and thinking to myself, "Yep, this has to be the place where everyone ends their night!"

Free Cookies From Insomnia Cookies Welcome College Freshmen This Fall

And now incoming college freshmen can enjoy a FREE 6-pack of cookies! All you have to do is join Insomnia Rewards, add your school and graduation year to your profile, and bring a valid student ID.

Read More: A sweet summer NJ spot known for incredible homemade pies

The offer is running now through September 14th, while supplies last!



View this profile on Instagram Insomnia Cookies (@insomniacookies) • Instagram photos and videos

So when you get to school this fall, remember to join in on this sweet deal!

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