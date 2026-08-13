I said earlier this week that "how dare you" felt like a fair reaction to JCP&L's rate hike request. Turns out three state lawmakers agree, and they're saying it a lot more formally than I did.

State Sen. Carmen Amato Jr., R-Ocean, Assemblyman Brian Rumpf, R-Ocean, and Assemblyman Gregory Myhre, R-Ocean, the Republican delegation representing the 9th Legislative District, which covers much of Ocean County including Manchester, sent a letter directly to Board of Public Utilities President Ben Hertz-Shargel this week, according to a report from NJBIZ. Their ask was blunt: "immediately and outright reject" JCP&L's proposed 8.8% rate hike.

The request is bigger than it first looked

When JCP&L filed its proposal on Aug. 7, the headline number was the $253 million increase in base distribution rates I wrote about last week, roughly $170 a year for the average residential customer. What's come out since is that the company is also seeking to recover an additional $476 million in deferred storm restoration costs, spread out over the next decade. That's a second, separate cost sitting on top of the base rate increase, and it wasn't part of the original framing most outlets, including this one, led with.

The freeze promise is the real sticking point

The 9th District delegation's letter leans hard on a promise Gov. Mikie Sherrill made on her very first day in office.

During her January 20 inauguration address, she signed executive orders aimed at utility costs, including the rate freeze, telling residents directly, "I hope, New Jersey, you remember me when you open your electric bill and it hasn't gone up another 20%." The lawmakers argue this filing undercuts that promise before it's even finished doing its job, writing that approval "would further intensify the cost-of-living crisis confronting New Jersey residents, who are already struggling with the rising costs of essential goods and services."

The same delegation isn't just objecting; they've also introduced legislation that would let New Jersey residents claim a state income tax deduction for the sales tax and societal benefit charges already baked into their electric and gas bills, a smaller, more targeted form of relief than an outright rejection.

The BPU will now review JCP&L's filing and decide whether to approve it, reject it, or modify it. Nothing about this timeline has moved. But the pressure campaign against it clearly has, and it's coming from people who actually get a vote on it.

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5





