If you live in Monmouth County and are prone to midnight cravings - especially for something sweet - then I have some great news for you.

The popular bakery, Insomnia Cookies, just opened in Red Bank, marking their eighth location in the Garden State.

Known for their indulgent, flavorful cookie creations, Insomnia Cookies was started in the early 2000s by college friends who realized how badly they had late-night cravings after a night out then set out to find a solution.

Insomnia Cookies via Instagram Insomnia Cookie

They determined that fresh baked, warm treats would do the trick and they’ve been serving night owls ever since, offering in-store, pickup, and delivery options.

Insomnia Cookies is the perfect late night treat

I first heard about them when they opened up in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey in Ewing. It became a hit among the students almost instantly.

Insomnia Cookies via Instagram Insomnia Cookie

The College is my alma mater but they came about after I graduated so I never got to experience it as a student.

Insomnia Cookies via Instagram Insomnia Cookie

Fortunately, now I work in the area and have been able to try them out. I just know the employees would have known me by name if they were around when I lived on campus.

Store hours depend on the day and location (you should check out their website for details), but they’re typically open until 1:00 a.m. or 3:00 a.m..

The new Insomnia Cookies location can be found at 74 Broad St. in Red Bank, NJ.

Insomnia Cookies via Instagram Insomnia Cookie

They had their soft-open on Tuesday, Sept. 1, they’ll have a grand opening celebration later in the month.

They also have New Jersey locations in Cherry Hill, Ewing, Glassboro, Hoboken, Marlton, Montclair, and New Brunswick.

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The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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