6-year-old boy killed after being struck on NJ highway
🚨 A 6-year-old boy was struck and killed on Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville Sunday night.
🚔 Police say the child was in the roadway when a vehicle hit him around 9:30 p.m.
🔎 Investigators have not said why the boy was in the road, and no charges have been announced.
PLEASANTVILLE — A six-year-old boy is dead after a tragic crash on Sunday night.
The boy was struck by a vehicle heading west on Black Horse Pike near Noah's Road around 9:30 p.m., according to Pleasantville police Capt. Angelo Maldonado. At that location, Black Horse Pike has five lanes.
Video from 6abc Action News showed a tow truck, a fire engine, and multiple police vehicles at the scene.
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Police investigating why boy was in roadway
Maldonado said the boy was in the road on foot when the vehicle struck him, police said. There's no word on why the child was in the road. The circumstances of the crash are under investigation. No charges have been announced.
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A 31-year-old man identified as the driver and other witnesses stayed to cooperate with investigators. Police haven't identified the six-year-old victim or said what kind of vehicle was involved in the crash.
New Jersey 101.5 has contacted the Pleasantville police for more information.
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