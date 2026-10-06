There have always been things in life that give you that stomach-drop feeling. You know the one.

When I was a kid, it was the night before a big test. Or the walk to school when the homework wasn't done.

Later, it was moving out on my own, when money was tight and I did some selective bill paying because there just wasn't enough for all of it. Then it came back while we jumped through every hoop to get a mortgage.

Things settled down for a while. Then the kids became high school seniors, and the pressure to send them to college hit. That stupid FAFSA form, whatever that was.

My kids have been out of school for more than a decade. We are still paying those bills. And now it's slamming up against all that Medicare nonsense.

Same feeling. Right back to the night before a spelling test.

New Jersey has good reason to feel it

WalletHub just ranked the states by median monthly student loan payment. New Jersey is sixth highest in the country at $246 a month. That's nearly $3,000 a year.

New Jersey pays more than Pennsylvania ($224) and Delaware ($210), and a few dollars more than New York ($242). Vermont is highest at $258. Wyoming is lowest at $160.

One caution: WalletHub's numbers come from its own users' data, not a government count.

The bigger picture comes from the Education Data Initiative. It counts 1.235 million New Jerseyans with federal student loan debt, owing $48.4 billion. The average is $39,174 per borrower. Yikes!

If you took out Parent PLUS loans, you get it

We didn't want our kids stuck with that debt. So we took it on ourselves.

A Parent PLUS loan is the parent's loan. It's in your name, and it's yours to repay. So here we are, approaching retirement, and money that should be going into a 401(k) is still paying for college.

The rules just changed for the next round of parents. Under the federal law passed in July 2025, new Parent PLUS borrowing is capped at $20,000 per student per year and $65,000 per student overall, as of July 1, 2026, according to Dartmouth's financial aid office. Before that, parents could borrow up to the full cost of attendance.

That may save some families from themselves. It won't help those of us already in it.

Parent PLUS loans stay with the parent, often well into retirement. | Photo by Josiah Holdcroft on Unsplash Parent PLUS loans stay with the parent, often well into retirement. | Photo by Josiah Holdcroft on Unsplash

Is there any help in New Jersey?

Some, if you're in the right line of work. The state's Higher Education Student Assistance Authority runs loan redemption programs, including up to $8,000 for people in STEM jobs and up to $150,000 for behavioral health care providers. That second one has an Oct. 31 deadline.

None of them are built for parents.

So if that stomach-drop feeling shows up when the loan payment comes due, you're not alone.

Many of us in New Jersey did what we thought was right for our kids. We're still paying for it.

And most of us would do it again.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 show host ­­Eric Johnson only.