Snyder’s Farm is hosting fall festivals all October long in Somerset, New Jersey
Fall Fun In New Jersey
Soak in the season at Snyder's Farm in Somerset!
If you're looking for another great New Jersey farm to visit this fall, this is one to add to your list! Snyder's Farm has plenty for the whole family to enjoy, including sunflower picking, pumpkin picking, sweet treats, family activities, food trucks, and so much more!
There are plenty of opportunities to pick a weekend and enjoy some fall family fun!
Snyder's Farm In Somerset Hosts Fall Festivals On Four October Weekends
The fall festival takes place on October 3rd and 4th, October 10th and 11th, October 17th and 18th, and October 24th and 25th, weekends from 11 am to 6 pm.
Spend The Day In Somerset
You'll find Snyder's Farm at 586 South Middlebush Road in Somerset, and it's just another great way to explore a new part of the state.
There are so many towns, farms, and hidden gems to discover; sometimes all it takes is a fun fall event to get you out there!
Read More: One of New Jersey’s most beautiful sunflower festivals is happening right now
Grab the family, enjoy the fall weather, pick some pumpkins and sunflowers, and make a whole day of it. There's so much to see and do around New Jersey, especially this time of year! And with the weather being so beautiful this week, I'm excited to get outside and take advantage of all the great things happening around the state.
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