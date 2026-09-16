Fall Fun In New Jersey

Soak in the season at Snyder's Farm in Somerset!

If you're looking for another great New Jersey farm to visit this fall, this is one to add to your list! Snyder's Farm has plenty for the whole family to enjoy, including sunflower picking, pumpkin picking, sweet treats, family activities, food trucks, and so much more!

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There are plenty of opportunities to pick a weekend and enjoy some fall family fun!

Snyder's Farm In Somerset Hosts Fall Festivals On Four October Weekends

The fall festival takes place on October 3rd and 4th, October 10th and 11th, October 17th and 18th, and October 24th and 25th, weekends from 11 am to 6 pm.

Photo by Gabby Orcutt on Unsplash Photo by Gabby Orcutt on Unsplash

Spend The Day In Somerset

You'll find Snyder's Farm at 586 South Middlebush Road in Somerset, and it's just another great way to explore a new part of the state.

There are so many towns, farms, and hidden gems to discover; sometimes all it takes is a fun fall event to get you out there!

Read More: One of New Jersey’s most beautiful sunflower festivals is happening right now

Grab the family, enjoy the fall weather, pick some pumpkins and sunflowers, and make a whole day of it. There's so much to see and do around New Jersey, especially this time of year! And with the weather being so beautiful this week, I'm excited to get outside and take advantage of all the great things happening around the state.

10 best fall foliage spots in New Jersey WeGoDating.com put together the best leaf-peeping areas in the Garden State. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2026 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant