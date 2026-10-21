Someone's going a little too slow in front of you; you give them a little beep. The car at the red light doesn't go the second the light turns green; you beep. Or when someone rudely cuts you off, you give a little beep to let them know you're not happy about it.

I have to say I'm not much of a beeper! I know, I know, this is New Jersey; honking is something we do here in the Garden State. And although I'm not someone who usually beeps, I DID have to lay on my horn driving home from work the other day.

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We all know driving in New Jersey has its fair share of challenges. With congestion, aggressive driving, and everyone being in such a hurry all the time, you always have to be on guard, ready for whatever comes your way.

So when a driver swerved into my lane on 295 and almost hit me. Yes, I beeped, and I continued to lay on my horn to let them know they were about to crash right into me. Luckily they didn't, but I couldn't believe how completely oblivious this driver was.

We talked on the show this week about close calls while driving, and there are a lot of Jersey drivers who don't like to beep, but will in extreme cases.

How Often Do You Give Someone A Little Beep, Or Lay On The Horn Driving In New Jersey?

Yes, I'm not a driver who beeps regularly, but when a car is recklessly coming across the lane and about to hit me, beeping is a must.

Below is a list of what are considered the most dangerous roads in New Jersey.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

New Jersey's top 10 driving pet peeves We've all witnessed at least one of these driving pet peeves while on New Jersey roads. Gallery Credit: Jill Croce