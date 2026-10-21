I did a little comparison: the most popular baby names in the year I was born versus the most popular names in 2026.

The top boys' names were Michael, Christopher, Jason, David, James, Matthew, John, Robert, Joshua, Brian, and for girls, Jennifer, Melissa, Amanda, Jessica, Amy, Sarah, Heather, Angela, Nicole, and Michelle. Can you guess the year?!

Top Baby Names For 2026 Revealed

Fast forward to now, and you're not hearing many kids in school or on the playground with those names anymore. But what are the most popular names today?

Photo by Marcel Fagin on Unsplash Photo by Marcel Fagin on Unsplash

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What Are The Most Popular Baby Names In 2026

BabyCenter has released its 2026 ranking, and once again, Olivia and Noah came out on top.

I always love when this list comes out. It's fun seeing which names are popular, which ones aren't anymore, and which names made it into the top 100.

Magnolia rose 40 spots, to number 88, the first time it's in the top 100. For boys, Milo rose 41 spots, to number 89.

So what are the most popular? The 2026 list is out. Here are the top 10 most popular baby names for girls and boys.

Olivia, Eliana, Amelia, Charlotte, Sophia, Isabella, Emma, Aurora, Evelyn, and Mia.

Noah, Liam, Oliver, Elijah, Mateo, Lucas, Elias, Levi, Ezra, Leo.

Already looking ahead to 2027, and what names will be popular in the new year? Certain names rise in popularity more so than others. Sometimes it's a big movie or TV show with a character everyone loves. Other times it's a local sports team making a big playoff run. I guess we'll just have to wait and see!

The Top 10 Baby Names for Girls and Boys in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Sue Moll