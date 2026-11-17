As we celebrated National Fast Food Day on the show on Monday, November 16th, we had a lot of fun talking about our favorite fast food menu items and the fast food restaurants we love most.

Mine is definitely Chick-fil-A, and I went on and on about how much I love their food! From the chicken sandwiches to the waffle fries, and of course, those delicious sauces, it’s my go-to fast food spot.

And it’s not just the food; it’s the ice, too! Let me explain.

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I said on the air how much I love a good fountain soda, and in my opinion, Chick-fil-A has the BEST ice! It’s crushed ice, and it makes any soda taste that much better. And when you’re finished with your drink, the ice is SO good to eat. It’s the perfect crunch!

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What’s funny is that so many people called in and wrote on our station app agreeing with me. Apparently, I’m not alone in my love for Chick-fil-A ice!

Michele Pilenza / Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza / Townsquare Media

People love it so much that someone called in saying you can actually buy it by the bag.

I had never heard this, so I had to investigate! I stopped at Chick-fil-A on my way home from work to see if this was true. Does Chick-fil-A really sell ice in a bag? YES, it’s true! I can’t believe this. I had no idea you could buy ice by the bag at Chick-fil-A! Did you?

Michele Pilenza / Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza / Townsquare Media

I asked the person working the drive-thru, and he said a bag costs $2.59. Now don’t quote me on that price; every Chick-fil-A could be different, I’m not sure, but now I’m so excited I can pick up a few bags and bring that amazing Chick-fil-A ice home!!

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt