If someone from outside New Jersey asked you for the best three things to do in New Jersey, what would you tell them?

What Are Three Awesome Things To Do In New Jersey?

There are so many awesome things to do in the Garden State. If I were to put my list together, here's what I think would go on it. I made my list an itinerary for a great New Jersey day.

Here's what I would suggest a guest to New Jersey could do for a great Garden State day.

My Perfect New Jersey Day

Get me to the beach - I'd start the day with a gorgeous sunrise at the beach. A perfect spot would be Asbury Park near Convention Hall.

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A daytime stroll on the boardwalk - After an early day in Asbury Park, I'd spend the afternoon strolling on Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach for the rides, the games, and the fun.

A beautiful dinner - I'd end the day with a great dinner at an awesome restaurant like Scarborough Fair in Sea Girt or The Shrimp Box in Point Pleasant Beach.

Read More: AI's Favorite Things About New Jersey

The experts had a different approach, and I wanted to share that with you, too. Here's what Moon Travel Guides said are three great things to do in New Jersey.

The Experts' Perfect New Jersey Day

Beach Hopping At The Jersey Shore

Meditating At Liberty State Park

Touring New Jersey's Best Gardens

Those are great ideas, but I'd take dinner over flowers and the boardwalk over meditating any day of the week, but that's just me.

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Whatever you or our visitors choose, we know it will be a great New Jersey day.

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt