I wondered if I asked AI what the best things about New Jersey are, what it would spit back at me. Here are the answers.

AI Tells Us The Best Things About New Jersey

If you live in New Jersey, you know there are great things about the Garden State. I wanted to find out which things AI thought was best about our state.

It's simple enough to do. Here's the exact question I posed to AI. What do you think the response was?

Name the best things about New Jersey, including the best food and best towns.

Here's how AI responded to that question. Some of the responses are expected, and some are a little surprising.

The Best Things About New Jersey According To AI

The three best foods were pork roll, egg, and cheese, pizza, and deli sandwiches, including Italian subs.

Read More: This Is The Rudest Road In New Jersey

Cape May, Princeton, and Lambertville were the top three towns, according to AI, and it chose touring the Jersey Shore as the best thing to do in New Jersey.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

And when it comes to the things New Jersey does better than any other state, AI found several, and here are three of them.

Three Things AI Thinks New Jersey Does Best

#3 Food culture

#2 Beach towns

#1 Small town charm

I don't always agree with AI responses, but in this case, I think the answers painted a good picture of the positives in our state.

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Finally, I asked if New Jersey has nice people, and here is what AI said about that. I think you'll appreciate it.

people can be very down-to-earth, loyal, funny, and generous once you get to know them. ChatGPT

Just don't cut them off on the Garden State Parkway, or things could change very quickly. Despite that, I think the people will always be the best thing about New Jersey.

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo