There is rudeness on every New Jersey road, but which Garden State road has the rudest drivers?

The Rudest Road In New Jersey

We're not sure if it's harder to name the rudest road in New Jersey or the road in the Garden State that has no rudeness. Today, we're going to tackle the former.

New Jersey will never have a shortage of rude drivers, but is there a road where most of the rude drivers like to converge to work their aggressive magic?

287 or 80. Then rt 4., Steven S. It’s either Rt. 22 in Union or Rt. 1 in Edison, Robert S.

I knew there was one way to find out. I'd simply ask the drivers of the Garden State to share with us their thoughts on the topic. Then, all I'd have to do is count them up and name the rudest road in New Jersey.

New Jersey Drivers Cast Their Votes For The Rudest Road In The State

So, I jumped on social media and posed the question, and also asked it to New Jersey residents in person. If there is one thing New Jersey residents love to talk about, it's rude drivers.

Photo by Samuele Errico Piccarini on Unspla Photo by Samuele Errico Piccarini on Unspla

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As usual, New Jersey drivers cast their votes with a sense of humor that is so "New Jersey" with votes like this one,

Rt. 2-0-SUX (I mean) 206 , John D.

It wasn't easy, but I put all your votes and comments together to give us a list of the top 3 roads in New Jersey with the rudest drivers.

The Top 3 Roads With The Rudest Drivers In New Jersey

#3 Route 9, Lakewood

#2 Garden State Parkway

#1 Route 80

I'm sorry if your favorite rude New Jersey road didn't make the list, but I'm sure it deserved to. Be careful out there.

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