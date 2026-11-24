This is always the time of year that New Jersey residents and New Jersey businesses come together to help make a difference for incredible local charities.

How To Help Make-A-Wish New Jersey

We all know the incredible work that is done day in and day out by the amazing Make-A-Wish Foundation in New Jersey.

More than 4000 children who have been diagnosed with a critical illness are eligible for a wish this holiday season, and our generosity is what makes fulfilling these wishes happen.

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One way to help this amazing cause is by doing something you’re probably already going to do. Have you checked your heating system yet this year?

Local Business Supports Make-A-Wish New Jersey

If you haven’t, my friends at Guaranteed Service are offering a $77 heating tune-up and safety check. It’s a smart thing to do, and here’s how we can help make a wish in New Jersey.

Read More: New Jersey Unfriendly? Don't Buy It

With each completed service, Guaranteed Service is donating five dollars to the great folks at Make-A-Wish New Jersey. You can do something good for your home, your family, and help kids with special wishes.

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I’ve known Helmi and his staff had guaranteed service for years, and I love this idea for helping make a wish New Jersey, and I hope you can be part of it.

Contact Make-A-Wish New Jersey

You can always learn more about the amazing work that Make-A-Wish New Jersey does by visiting their website. You can also donate directly through the website.

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And if you’d like to take advantage of Guaranteed Service's offer and generosity, simply call 1-800 guaranteed today.

50 of the best holiday lights displays in New Jersey It's the most wonderful time of the year! We love seeing our neighborhoods light up for the holidays, which is why we invited our listeners to submit a photo of their holiday display for a chance to win $1,000. If you submitted a photo and don't see it here, DON'T WORRY! You're still in the running for the grand pize. Merry Christmas and happy holidays! Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5