One thing in New Jersey is for sure. Wherever you look, there are great restaurants, but there is one in particular that I would drive any distance to visit again and again.

The New Jersey Restaurant I Would Drive Any Distance To Get To

I have a lot of restaurants that are tops on my list right here in the Garden State, but one restaurant in particular stands above the rest, especially for special occasions.

This magical place is nestled away in the heart of Sea Girt and is one of the most unique and special restaurants I’ve ever been to.

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If you’ve never had an opportunity to have a wonderful meal and a great evening at Scarborough Fair, you simply don’t know what you’re missing.

Scarborough Fair, Sea Girt, New Jersey

The first thing that jumps out at you about Scarborough Fair is the unmatched ambience. For me, it’s like eating in paradise.

Read More: New Jersey's Most Romantic Restaurant

When it comes to decorations, Scarborough Fair is the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever eaten at. And the ambience is just the beginning.

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We haven’t even begun to talk about the incredible food that Scarborough Fair offers each every day.

One Of New Jersey’s Most Unique And Amazing Restaurants

My go-to meal on the current Scarborough Fair menu is the Estate Reserve Filet Mignon served with whipped potato, asparagus, and a pork wine balsamic reduction. It is as close to perfection as you can get.

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If you haven’t been to Scarborough Fair Restaurant, get there soon and bring someone you love. They’re located at 1414 Meetinghouse Rd. in Sea Girt. Enjoy.

The Most Beautiful Restaurants In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Russell Lewis