🔥A five-alarm fire tore through several businesses in Union Center Tuesday morning.

🔥Firefighters were forced out after a building's roof collapsed, News 12 reported.

🔥Road closures and Route 22 ramp restrictions are affecting traffic in the area.

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A five-alarm fire tore through a stretch of businesses in Union Center Tuesday morning, sending thick smoke into the air that could be seen for miles and forcing road closures.

The fire broke out just before dawn at a building near the corner of Axton Avenue and Stuyvesant Avenue in the Township of Union's downtown area.The blaze closed several streets and roads, including the main entrance to Kean University. Smoke could be seen from the Garden State Parkway.

The fire quickly reached five alarms as firefighters struggled to get it under control. News 12 reported that the roof of one of the buildings collapsed, forcing firefighters out. Witnesses and residents said people in nearby apartments and stores made it out safely.

Smoke from a fire in Union Township (Union) seen from Route 22 Tues., Nov. 24, 2026 (NJ DOT) Smoke from a fire in Union Township (Union) seen from Route 22 Tues., Nov. 24, 2026

Several Union Center businesses heavily damaged

Winds were blowing at about 20 mph in the township Tuesday morning, according to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Conca D'Oro Bakery, Here's the Story Bookstore, Barangay Union, Mochi Ring, Bonchon and Kung Fu Tea are among the businesses heavily damaged by the fire, according to TAPinto Union.

New Jersey Fast Traffic reports that sections of Morris Avenue, Stuyvesant Avenue and Axton Avenue are closed. Ramp restrictions are also in place from Route 22.

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