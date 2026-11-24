U2 is coming back to New Jersey. The band will play two shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford next summer, on Thursday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 28, 2027, and the first presale starts Monday.

The MetLife shows are part of the 15-date North American leg of the Carnaval De Luz Presents: The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour, announced Tuesday on U2.com. The leg runs from Aug. 13 in Miami to Oct. 18 in Vancouver.

I've been a fan, and playing U2 on the radio, since the early '80s. In June 2018, my pal Mitch and I saw them at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on the Experience + Innocence Tour. It was awesome.

Me and my pal Mitch before U2 took the stage at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia in June 2018. (Photo courtesy of EJ Johnson) Me and my pal Mitch before U2 took the stage at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia in June 2018. (Photo courtesy of EJ Johnson)

I need to see them again. And next summer, we get two chances.

U2 performs at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia in June 2018. (Photo courtesy of EJ Johnson) U2 performs at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia in June 2018. (Photo courtesy of EJ Johnson)

When do U2 tickets go on sale?

There are several presales before the general on-sale, according to TicketNews:

U2.com Feedback Group presale: Monday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m.

U2.com Hype Group presale: Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.

Visa cardholder presale: Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Artist presale: Thursday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. You don't need a paid U2.com subscription, but you have to register by Sunday, Nov. 29, at 9 p.m.

General on-sale: Friday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m.

Paid U2.com subscribers can buy up to four tickets per leg of the tour. Neither a subscription nor registration guarantees tickets, so set those alarms.

Who's opening for U2 at MetLife?

Stephen Wilson Jr. opens the first part of the North American leg, including both MetLife nights, Ultimate Classic Rock reported. The War on Drugs takes over later in the tour.

What's different about this tour?

It's U2's first stadium tour since The Joshua Tree Tour wrapped in December 2019. In between, the band played 40 shows at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Drummer Larry Mullen Jr., who sat out the Sphere shows while recovering from surgery, is back with Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton.

The tour follows "Carnaval De Luz," U2's 16th studio album, released Nov. 13. It's the band's first album of new material since 2017's "Songs of Experience."

Worried you'll only hear the new stuff? Clayton told The Associated Press, "It's going to be a stadium tour. And I think when people come to a stadium show, they want to experience the classics."

When did U2 last play MetLife Stadium?

U2 last played MetLife on June 28 and 29, 2017, on The Joshua Tree Tour 2017, marking the album's 30th anniversary.

On the original Joshua Tree tour in 1987, the band played five nights at Brendan Byrne Arena and one at Giants Stadium, NJArts.net reported.

So, which night are you going? And what's the one U2 song you have to hear?