Some of the biggest names in music history call New Jersey home: Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, Frankie Valli, Kool & the Gang and plenty more. You'll hear all of them on our Jersey Homecoming Weekend, starting Wednesday night at 7.

I started the Jersey Homecoming Weekend in 1999, my first year at the station. I left in 2017 and came back last year.

I'm glad the theme survived all that time. And it's back this weekend.

My love of Jersey music goes back a lot further than that, though.

'Born to Run' on a 45

In high school in the late '70s, I worked at a radio station in Atlantic City. It was an adult Top 40 station, and our Springsteen library wasn't a deep one.

We had "Born to Run" on a 45. Every time it came up in rotation, I blasted the studio monitors.

The station was actually in Linwood, about a block off Route 9. So when Bruce sang about Highway 9, I thought it was pretty cool to be right there.

Sure, there's a world of difference between Freehold and Linwood on that same highway. But close enough.

Then at our senior picnic in 1980, the DJ blasted "Born to Run" while we played Frisbee on the football field. More Jersey pride.

As time went on, I became a bigger fan, saw some memorable concerts and I'm still a fan today. Some people can't separate Bruce's music from his politics. For me, it's never been hard. Judi Franco and I have done plenty of shows on that one.

The day I played for Bon Jovi's team

I'm also a big Bon Jovi fan, from the first listen of "Runaway" and "She Don't Know Me" in 1984, the year I met Jon at WPST.

That summer, there was a charity softball game in Lawrenceville: the PST crew against the Bon Jovi team, band included.

One problem. The Bon Jovi team didn't have enough players.

So my brother and I joined them. We actually played for the Bon Jovi team.

Maybe they expected more from the two of us, because the PST team won. The Bon Jovi team lost, and lost badly.

Sorry, Jon.

Afterward, we all had beer and pizza at Wildflowers in Pennington. Not long after that, the band skyrocketed to fame.

I wonder if Jon remembers that game. They say if you don't have photos, it didn't happen. There were no cell phones then, and I wasn't one to carry a camera. Today I'd have a ton of photos.

But I can still see them in my mind as I write this.

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi share a laugh at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Bon Jovi in Los Angeles. | Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi share a laugh at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Bon Jovi in Los Angeles. | Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Where are New Jersey's biggest music stars from?

Here are some of the artists you'll hear this weekend, and the Jersey towns they came from:

Bruce Springsteen: Grew up in Freehold. "Born to Run," "Dancing in the Dark"

Grew up in Freehold. "Born to Run," "Dancing in the Dark" Bon Jovi: Jon grew up in Sayreville. "Livin' on a Prayer," "You Give Love a Bad Name"

Jon grew up in Sayreville. "Livin' on a Prayer," "You Give Love a Bad Name" Whitney Houston: Born in Newark, raised in East Orange. "I Wanna Dance with Somebody"

Born in Newark, raised in East Orange. "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons: Newark. "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)"

Newark. "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)" Kool & the Gang: Formed in Jersey City. "Celebration," "Jungle Boogie"

Formed in Jersey City. "Celebration," "Jungle Boogie" Debbie Harry of Blondie: Grew up in Hawthorne. "Heart of Glass," "Call Me"

Grew up in Hawthorne. "Heart of Glass," "Call Me" Paul Simon: Born in Newark. "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover"

Born in Newark. "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover" Gloria Gaynor: Born in Newark. "I Will Survive"

Born in Newark. "I Will Survive" Dionne Warwick: Born in East Orange. "That's What Friends Are For"

Born in East Orange. "That's What Friends Are For" Frankie & the Knockouts: Frankie Previte is from New Brunswick. "Sweetheart"

There are so many more artists who make us proud to be from New Jersey.

So, who did I miss? Tell me your favorite Jersey artist, and I might just play them this weekend.