Good news for fans of fried chicken sandwiches in Essex County — Newark is getting its first Chick-fil-A restaurant this December.

The chain is known for their hand-breaded chicken sandwiches, chicken strips, fresh salads, waffle fries, Mac and cheese, and milkshakes among other menu items.

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Located at 2-28 Broadway, they will officially open on Dec. 1, 2026.

“As the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Newark, we’re excited to create a place where families, friends and neighbors can come together over great food and meaningful connections.,” said Brian Madalion said in a press release.

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Madalion, a Philadelphia native, will serve as the chain’s local Owner-Operator.

My team and I look forward to serving this community, creating opportunities for residents and building relationships that will last for years.

Newark’s Chick-fil-A will have dual drive-thru lanes, a walk-up window for carry-out and outdoor patio seating that can fit 22 guests.

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What are Chick-fil-A’s hours of operation?

The restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

All locations are closed on Sundays.

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To celebrate the new drive-thru only restaurant, guests can get a free entrée on opening day (A.K.A. ‘MOOve In Day) if they dress in cow print!

Why a cow? Because Chick-fil-A encourages people to skip a burger and “Eat More Chikin.”

Soon Newark residents will be able to do just that, so come hungry.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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