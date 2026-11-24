⚖️ New Jersey is asking a federal judge to throw out the Trump administration’s challenge to its law restricting police and ICE masks.

️⚖️ The law lets officers cover their faces if they’ve been threatened with retaliation. Federal lawyers question who decides when a threat qualifies.

⚖️ Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s administration encourages residents to send ICE videos and photos to the state through an online reporting portal.

If someone in a mask says they’re a federal agent and tells you to get out of your car, how do you know who you’re dealing with?

New Jersey wants officers to show their faces in most public encounters. The Trump administration says that can put agents and their families in danger. On Monday, both sides made their case to U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb in Camden.

Masked Ice agent. (Getty images) Masked Ice agent. (Getty images)

What New Jersey’s ICE mask law requires

State lawmakers combined two Senate bills and passed the measure March 23. Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed it two days later. It generally bars federal, state, county and local officers from covering their faces while dealing with the public on duty. It also generally requires officers to identify themselves before a detention or arrest. A uniform with agency insignia or a badge showing an officer number can satisfy that requirement.

What the court filings say about threats to agents

The Justice Department sued April 29. In its Sept. 14 brief, it asked Bumb to rule that New Jersey has no constitutional authority to dictate how federal officers do their jobs. New Jersey moved to dismiss the case in August, submitted more than a dozen sworn declarations and filed a reply Oct. 5. The state argues that masked encounters make it harder to distinguish real officers from impostors.

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security have argued Immigration agents need to cover their faces to protect their identities from bad actors who seek to expose them on social media.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 28: A masked ICE agent stands guard outside of the federal immigration center at Delaney Hall, where ICE is housing detained immigrants, on May 28, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. The ongoing protests, which became tense over the holiday weekend, come amid reports of a hunger strike by detainees. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 28: A masked ICE agent stands guard outside of the federal immigration center at Delaney Hall, where ICE is housing detained immigrants, on May 28, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. The ongoing protests, which became tense over the holiday weekend, come amid reports of a hunger strike by detainees. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

In March, two women were convicted of stalking an ICE officer in California after following him home and livestreaming the pursuit. Jurors acquitted them of conspiring to disclose his personal information. In a separate case, a man pleaded guilty in June after posting an ICE lawyer’s home address on Facebook and urging people to send police there with a bogus emergency call. There have been no documented cases in New Jersey.

At Monday’s hearing, New Jersey pointed to exceptions for undercover assignments, tactical operations and officers who have been threatened with retaliation. The Justice Department asked who gets to decide whether a threat qualifies. The state told Bumb it had yet to enforce the law or issue the required guidelines. Bumb questioned why the state expected compliance while leaving enforcement on the table.

The judge did not issue and immediate ruling.

Sherrill’s ICE video portal and other court fights

In February, Sherrill’s administration encouraged New Jerseyans to document ICE encounters and upload photos or video of suspected misconduct to the attorney general’s reporting portal.

At the time, Sherrill cited "ICE’s willingness to flout the Constitution and violently endanger communities" when she encouraged resident to take photos and video of ICE action.

She also restricted immigration operations in nonpublic areas of state property without a judicial warrant. The Trump administration sued over that order, too. A federal judge dismissed that case in September. Sherrill also signed laws limiting police cooperation with federal immigration enforcement and protecting personal information held by public agencies.

Masked ICE agent (Getty Images) Masked ICE agent (Getty Images)

By April 20, NJ Spotlight News had counted 57 lawsuits New Jersey had filed or joined against the Trump administration since the start of his second term. The mask case came later, with Washington doing the suing.

The question before the courts right now is whether New Jersey gets to set the rules when a federal agent putting someone in handcuffs wants to keep their face covered.

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PHOTOS: Clashes with police outside Delaney Hall after protest zone fails In these photos from Friday night to Sunday morning, New Jersey state troopers were forced to clear out demonstrators in front of Delaney Hall, hours after Gov. Mikie Sherrill had set up a peaceful protest zone on Friday to turn down the heat between demonstrators and federal officers. By midnight after Sunday, Newark was forced to impose a curfew for the area. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

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