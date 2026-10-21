They have odds for everything these days, including the odds that someone from New Jersey will have bad breath.

New Jersey's Rank For Bad Breath

If you want to know the odds of a New Jersey resident having bad breath, or where New Jersey ranks on the bad breath scale, we have both pieces of information for you.

My first thought about New Jersey's breath wasn't a positive one, simply because we love Italian food, and that means a lot of garlic, but I was barking up the wrong tree.

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

This research was less about the food we eat and much more about our oral hygiene, and I think we're all going to be satisfied with the results.

New Jersey's Breath And Oral Hygiene Numbers

We found the data in a report published at Action Network, and the odds of a person from each state having bad breath were based on several factors.

Read More: What AI Says Are The Best Things About New Jersey

Those factors included internet searches for bad breath and halitosis, skipped dental visits, and residents who smoke, among others.

Photo by Fotos on Unsplash Photo by Fotos on Unsplash

When all of the factors were combined, each state was given an index, and we all should be proud of the results for New Jersey.

New Jersey Has Low Odds For Bad Breath

New Jersey's odds of bad breath were +402, and that figure gives us a ranking of #42 out of 50 for bad breath. Only a few states have better breath than we do.

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If you are looking for the freshest breath in America, the study says you will find it in Missouri.

If you are looking for America's worst breath, the odds are you will discover it in Utah, mainly due to the extremely low percentage of smokers there.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander