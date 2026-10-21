⚠️ Prosecutors say Mahmoud Khalifa was driving 88 mph in a 40 mph zone before the fatal crash.

🚗 Karen Velasquez-Ochoa, 34, was killed when four vehicles were involved in the North Bergen wreck.

❗ Records show Khalifa received a suspended-license citation less than a month before the crash.

NORTH BERGEN — A high driver doing 88 mph in a 40 mph zone before a fatal multi-vehicle crash has a history of reckless driving and license suspensions, according to newly obtained records.

Mahmoud Khalifa, 21, of Clifton was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, five counts of assault by auto, and causing death while driving with a suspended license.

According to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, Khalifa was behind the wheel of a white BMW 435i sports car that caused a major deadly crash in North Bergen. He's being held pending trial, HCPO spokesperson Caitlin Mota said.

An attorney listed in court records as a lawyer for Khalifa did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

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The crash happened near the intersection of Tonnelle Ave. and 70th Street around 4:30 a.m. on May 30, 2026, according to prosecutors.

Karen Velasquez-Ochoa, 34, was killed. The North Bergen woman was driving a Hyundai Tucson SUV, one of four vehicles, including a tractor-trailer involved in the wreck.

Four other people in an Alfa Romeo Giulia were injured. One witness in the Alfa Romeo who called 911 said to the dispatcher that they were cut off by Khalifa's BMW, which then hit the tractor-trailer and then hit their vehicle.

The intersection of Tonnelle Avenue and 70th St. in North Bergen as seen in this October 2025 Google Street View image. (Google Maps) The intersection of Tonnelle Avenue and 70th St. in North Bergen as seen in this October 2025 Google Street View image. (Google Maps)

Driver's comments and toxicology results emerge

New documents reveal Khalifa's comments at the crash scene.

Khalifa said to state troopers that he lost traction before the crash, according to police.

"F***in' sad, I just got this car," Khalifa said, as blood dripped from his nose and Valasquez-Ochoa was slumped over in her vehicle.

Records show traffic violations before fatal crash

Investigators said vials of Khalifa's blood later tested positive for marijuana and alcohol, though his BAC was 0.05%, which is under the legal limit of 0.08%.

It's far from the first time that Khalifa's driving has landed him in legal trouble.

Khalifa was first in a crash on July 30, 2022, according to MVC records. His driver abstract shows he was cited for using a cell phone while driving the same day. About a year later, he got tickets for unsafe operation of a motor vehicle and not having his driver's license or registration.

Khalifa's second documented crash was on Aug. 11, 2023. No other details about this incident were immediately available.

His record stayed clean for less than two years before Khalifa got two more citations on Feb. 10, 2025 for unsafe operation of a motor vehicle and having an open container. Then, he received four parking tickets over the next 14 months.

On May 5, 2026, Khalifa was cited for driving with a suspended license. The fatal crash that killed Valasquez-Ochoa happened less than a month later.

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