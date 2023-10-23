NJ man likely held by Hamas — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

(Gov. Murphy's Office) (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) (Gov. Murphy's Office) (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) loading...

More than two weeks after a terrorist attack that killed hundreds of civilians in Israel, a recent graduate from Tenafly High School is believed to still be among the 200 people held hostage by Hamas.

Edan Alexander, 19, is a member of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Golani Brigade 51st Division. He graduated from Tenafly High School as part of the Class of 2022.

Canva Canva loading...

Americans trying to fly out of Israel in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks shouldn't have to reimburse the U.S. for flights, according to legislation introduced this week by a New Jersey congressman.

The bill from U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. 4th District, would get rid of a mandate that's currently requiring U.S. citizens — before they board a U.S.-chartered flight — to sign a promissory note that they'll repay the government for its departure assistance.

Feaster Park (New Brunswick/MCPO) Feaster Park (New Brunswick/MCPO) loading...

NEW BRUNSWICK — Just weeks after being fully reopened to the public, a city park near a school was the site of a double homicide this weekend.

The gruesome stabbing in New Brunswick occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday evening, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Police were called to the area of Handy Street and Throop Avenue for a reported stabbing at Feaster Park. The family-oriented five-acre park was recently reopened in mid-September after a year of renovations costing $4 million.

(Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten via Facebook) (Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten via Facebook) loading...

In late September, flash flooding spread across much of eastern Asbury Park — from Ocean Avenue near the historic Carousel building, to spots along Lake Avenue.

Asbury Park Festhalle and Biergarten suffered surreal damages amid those heavy downpours — on top of rain-soaked grounds — as several feet of water came rushing through the building.

Scene of the 2021 birthday party shooting in Fairfield, NJ. (6abc) Scene of the 2021 birthday party shooting in Fairfield, NJ. (6abc) loading...

BRIDGETON — A second man is facing murder charges in connection with gunfire at a 2021 New Jersey birthday party that claimed three lives and injured 11 other people.

Prosecutors in Cumberland County announced Saturday that 30-year-old Arthur Armstead was charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as attempted murder, conspiracy and firearms offenses in the May 2021 shooting in Fairfield Township.

Authorities said hundreds of people had gathered for the 90s-themed birthday party when gunfire erupted, killing 30-year-old Kevin Elliott, 25-year-old Asia Hester of Bridgeton and 19-year-old Brailyn Holmes of Millville.

Thanksgiving snow? When it happened, & the odds in NJ for 2023 A look at the chances of snowfall, as well as other extremes that have occurred on Thanksgiving day in New Jersey (statistics based from the New Brunswick weather station). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

After 83 years, beloved NJ diner abruptly forced to shutter doors Remembering the Gateway Diner in Westville, South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

A note to NJ drivers that speed up the shoulder to avoid traffic A special message for those driving in New Jersey who treat the shoulder as their own personal lane. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.