3 dead in shocking NJ park murder-suicide stabbing, cops say

🔴 Three people are dead after a stabbing at a park

🔴 One of the deceased is believed to have killed the other two victims

🔴 Investigators are looking for witnesses and surveillance footage

NEW BRUNSWICK — Just weeks after being fully reopened to the public, a city park near a school was the site of a double homicide this weekend.

The gruesome stabbing in New Brunswick occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday evening, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Police were called to the area of Handy Street and Throop Avenue for a reported stabbing at Feaster Park. The family-oriented five-acre park was recently reopened in mid-September after a year of renovations costing $4 million.

Feaster Park in New Brunswick (New Brunswick via Facebook) Feaster Park in New Brunswick (New Brunswick via Facebook) loading...

Officers found two victims who each had been stabbed multiple times.

Gabriela De La Cruz Camero, 22, of New Brunswick was found at the park. She was taken to a nearby hospital but died from her injuries, authorities said.

Another victim from the city identified as Jesus Antonio-Salazar, 25, was found at the corner of Handy and Throop. He was declared dead at the scene.

More than three hours later, police got another 911 call around 2:15 a.m. reporting that there was an unconscious man at 7 Pine Street.

Feaster Park before its renovations in 2020 (Google Maps) Feaster Park before its renovations in 2020 (Google Maps) loading...

Police found Eduardo Mateo Lorenzo, 26, of New Brunswick. He was dead from an apparent suicide, officials said.

An investigation found that Lorenzo killed the other two victims and then killed himself. All three people involved knew each other and there was no threat to the public, prosecutors said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the killings or has surveillance video of the area is asked to contact the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3289.

