Gas leak leads to evacuation of South Brunswick, NJ neighborhood
⭕ SUV struck a house, causing a gas leak
⭕ PSE&G quickly turned off the gas after a leak developed
⭕ Police say two people were injured in the incident
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Some anxious moments for some residents and children Wednesday morning after a gas leak caused a shelter-in-place and an evacuation.
South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan told New Jersey 101.5 that a parent dropping their child off at the Brunswick Acres Elementary School on Kory Drive around 9 a.m. drove their SUV into the back of a house next to the school.
The impact caused a gas leak and a call to evacuate the neighborhood, Ryan said.
PSE&G responded quickly to the scene and turned the gas off, according to Ryan. The school was temporarily put on a shelter-in-place mode but resumed a normal day.
House significantly damaged
Images of the crash show the SUV hit a corner of the house, causing significant damage.
Ryan did not disclose what led the driver to lose control of the vehicle. Two people were injured but it wasn't clear if the injured persons were in the house or the vehicle.
Over 425 students attend Brunswick Acres, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
