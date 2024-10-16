Man charged in Virginia double murder found in NJ

✅ Medford police notified cops in Virginia about a possible shooting

✅ Man demanded to see his estranged wife at an Evesham home

✅ Two people were found shot to death inside Singh's Virginia home

MEDFORD — A man charged in a double murder in Virginia was found outside a New Jersey house looking for his estranged wife, according to authorities.

Prince William County police said they went to the Manassas, Va. home of Amandeep Singh, 49, on Sunday after being notified by Medford police that he had been outside a home on Kelly Drive in Evesham pointing a gun and threatening the homeowner.

Officers found Singh's door unlocked and a couple who were renting an apartment in his basement shot to death.

The victims were identified as Joshua Lee Davis, 45, and Nicole Wanda Lynn Davis, 45.

Members of Singh's family who live at the home told investigators he had an argument with two family members and held them against their will in a bedroom, police said. The incident was not reported to police and they left the house.

The family members said Singh also struck a third family member and choked a fourth.

Police said Singh shot the Davises and then drove to New Jersey.

Amandeep Singh (Prince William County police)

Found with guns in Evesham, police say

Singh first went to a Medford home in search of his estranged wife, according to Medford police.

Police said they later found him sitting in his car in neighboring Evesham with several guns including an AK-47 with four fully loaded high-capacity magazines. He was arrested.

Singh was charged by Prince William County police with two counts of murder, four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of abduction, one count of strangulation, one count of domestic assault & battery, and two counts of discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling.

He is being held in New Jersey pending extradition to Virginia.

