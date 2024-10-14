Police: Jeep ran red light in deadly NJ crash that killed woman

🔶Deadly 2-vehicle crash

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A deadly two-vehicle crash in the township was caused by a driver who ran a red light, law enforcement announced on Friday.

A Hyundai Sonata with a driver and two passengers was struck by a Jeep Liberty on Oct.3 after 7 p.m. in the area of Route 522 and Georges Road, according to South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka.

All three were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital - where the rear passenger, 43-year-old Ranjinidevi Ramakrishnan, of Kendall Park, died of her injuries.

Investigators have determined that the Jeep Liberty ran a red light causing the crash, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

The driver of the Jeep was also hurt and was taken to the same hospital for treatment.

As of Monday afternoon, no charges had been filed in connection with the fatal crash.

Anyone with potential information about the crash was asked to call Officer Trevor Michie of the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4646 or Detective James Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4011

