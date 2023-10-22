I thought I had my favorite diner in NJ until I found this one

We recently did an hour on the Dennis and Judi show talking about legendary restaurants in your area.

A couple of callers made some great points; If you’re looking for good food, sometimes you need to travel for it.

I got a message from a listener last week after I wrote a post about three great diners in New Jersey. They mentioned one they wanted me to try out, so I did.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

That diner was Amy’s Omelette House in Burlington, and I have to say this listener had a phenomenal suggestion.

It was about 30 minutes from my house (not a crazy distance to drive for food) but I had never heard of this place. Well, after my trip there I quickly realized what I was missing out on.

I love the old-school retro diner feel, and Amy’s gives you that. From a retro-looking outside to a retro-looking inside, you feel like you’re going back in time to eat here.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Per usual, my classic diner order is a waffle with strawberries and a side of pork roll. Sure, call me generic, or whatever you want, but nothing ever compares to a diner waffle in my opinion.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

I have a waffle maker at home and they never turn out like they do at an actual diner. It’s up there for my favorite foods in general.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Amy’s waffle and strawberries were probably the best I’ve ever had. I’m not the best at describing exactly why it was so good, so you basically just have to trust me on this one. If you want to try it out for yourself, I HIGHLY recommend it.

Oh and by the way, the service was great. The waitress was so nice and very attentive. All you can ask for.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Amy’s is located at 637 High Street in Burlington. Go try it out for yourself and you’ll see what it’s all about.

I know I’m glad I did.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of September 2023. Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson, Mike Brant

Judi’s definitive list of New Jersey’s top 7 best diners

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.