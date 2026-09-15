New immigration battle erupts in NJ over green cards and taxpayer benefits

⚖️ New Jersey has joined 21 other states in challenging the Trump administration’s expanded “public charge” immigration rules.

💳 The administration says immigrants seeking permanent status should demonstrate self-sufficiency and not depend on taxpayer-funded benefits.

👨‍👩‍👧 Critics fear mixed-status families may drop benefits — even for U.S. citizen children legally entitled to receive them.

New Jersey is again headed to court against the Trump administration over immigration — this time over who should qualify for a green card and whether using taxpayer-funded benefits should count against them.

The dispute could have significant consequences for immigrant families in New Jersey, particularly so-called mixed-status households where some family members are U.S. citizens and others are not.

NJ challenges new Trump public charge rule

New Jersey has joined 21 other states and the District of Columbia in a federal lawsuit seeking to block expanded “public charge” rules scheduled to take effect Sept. 18.

Federal law already allows immigration officials to reject certain applicants considered likely to become a “public charge.” The new policy gives immigration officers broader discretion to consider the use of non-cash benefits including Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and SNAP when reviewing applications for green cards, certain visas or admission to the United States.

The Trump administration argues the change reinforces a longstanding principle of immigration policy: People seeking to remain permanently in the United States should be able to support themselves.

President Trump has also framed tighter benefit restrictions as protecting taxpayer resources and preserving assistance for American citizens, including veterans and people with disabilities.

Mixed-status NJ families face difficult choices

Opponents say the rule goes too far and could produce an unintended consequence: eligible U.S. citizens losing benefits.

A noncitizen parent, for example, may become reluctant to enroll an eligible U.S. citizen child in government assistance out of fear that participation could jeopardize the parent's immigration application.

KFF estimates between 1.4 million and 4.1 million Medicaid and CHIP enrollees nationally who live with a noncitizen could disenroll because of the public charge rule or other immigration-related concerns.

The federal government itself has acknowledged potential consequences. The Department of Homeland Security estimated reduced enrollment in public programs could cut federal and state spending by nearly $9 billion annually, while also affecting hospitals, grocery retailers and other businesses.

Another immigration battle for New Jersey

The lawsuit highlights the difficult line New Jersey continues to navigate.

The federal government has broad authority over immigration and the Trump administration has made tougher enforcement and greater self-sufficiency central to its policies.

New Jersey officials, meanwhile, have repeatedly challenged federal immigration policies they contend overstep legal boundaries or harm state residents.

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