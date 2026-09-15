Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Malaika Chitre (L), Navam Kaul (Linkedin) Malaika Chitre (L), Navam Kaul

🚨Two New Jersey Rutgers graduates were killed by a subway train in Manhattan

🚨NYPD says the pair were found on the tracks of a southbound No. 4 train.

🚨An initial report says the woman pulled the man toward her before the train arrived

A man and woman from New Jersey who graduated Rutgers University together were stuck and killed by a subway in New York early Sunday morning.

The NYPD said the pair were reported lying on the tracks of the number 4 southbound train around 3:15 a.m. First responders arrived and pronounced them dead. An initial report obtained by the New York Daily News said the pair were on the platform when the woman, Malaika Chitre from the Dayton section of South Brunswick, pulled the man, Navam Kaul from Sayreville, towards her.

It's not clear who fell to the tracks first but video captured them both on the tracks. A train operator reported Chitre was laughing pulling the man as the train struck them. The 24-year-olds were pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

N Rotteveel N Rotteveel

🚨 A 6-year-old boy was struck and killed on Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville Sunday night.

🚔 Police say the child was in the roadway when a vehicle hit him around 9:30 p.m.

🔎 Investigators have not said why the boy was in the road, and no charges have been announced.

PLEASANTVILLE — A six-year-old boy is dead after a tragic crash on Sunday night.

The boy was struck by a vehicle heading west on Black Horse Pike near Noah's Road around 9:30 p.m., according to Pleasantville police Capt. Angelo Maldonado. At that location, Black Horse Pike has five lanes.

Video from 6abc Action News showed a tow truck, a fire engine, and multiple police vehicles at the scene.

Maldonado said the boy was in the road on foot when the vehicle struck him, police said. There's no word on why the child was in the road. The circumstances of the crash are under investigation. No charges have been announced.

A 31-year-old man identified as the driver and other witnesses stayed to cooperate with investigators. Police haven't identified the six-year-old victim or said what kind of vehicle was involved in the crash.

Marina Nezhinkay, Zolnierek Marina Nezhinkay, Zolnierek

⚠️ Victor Peters gets 16 years for a fatal wrong-way crash on Rt. 80.

➡️ Destinn McKnight, 31, died when Peters' Mercedes hit his Ford Maverick.

🔴 Peters must serve more than 13 years before he can seek parole.

A Morris County man gets 16 years for a drunken wrong-way crash on Route 80 that killed a medical professional last year.

Morris County Superior Court Judge Ralph E. Amirata handed down the sentence to 46-year-old Victor Peters on Friday.

The former Parsippany-Troy Hills resident must serve more than 13 years before being eligible for parole.

In July, Peters was found guilty by a jury of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree vehicular homicide in the death of Destinn McKnight, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

The 31-year-old victim was a physician’s assistant and primary care provider, according to dozens of comments from heart-broken patients and coworkers on Facebook posts following the crash.

“Destinn was a Physician Assistant at Lehigh Valley Health Network/Pocono in East Stroudsburg! Horrific loss," one of the comments said on a Facebook post after the crash.

Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell is reportedly under investigation over allegations involving women and possible ethics violations. (Mikie Sherrill Campaign/Governor's Office/Google maps/TSQ illustration) Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell is reportedly under investigation over allegations involving women and possible ethics violations. (Mikie Sherrill Campaign/Governor's Office/Google maps/TSQ illustration)

🔎 Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell is reportedly under investigation over allegations involving women and possible ethics violations.

🏛️ Caldwell has remained on the job and served as acting governor while the reported investigation was underway.

❓ Gov. Mikie Sherrill still won't confirm the investigation or say whether Caldwell's duties have been restricted.

There are two stories unfolding in Trenton involving Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell.

The first is about Caldwell and allegations of inappropriate behavior toward women and possible ethics violations.

The second is increasingly about Gov. Mikie Sherrill and the questions she still isn't answering about the investigation into the man who is one heartbeat — or one trip across state lines — away from assuming the powers of governor.

Let's separate what we know from what we don't.

The New Jersey Globe first reported Sept. 4 that Caldwell was the subject of an investigation commissioned by the Sherrill administration. Former New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino and attorney Shontae Gray, a former federal prosecutor, were brought in to conduct the inquiry.

Click the link above to learn about the biggest unanswered questions surrounding this scandal.

NJ layoffs in 2026 include UBS out of Weehawken (Getty Stock, Google Maps) NJ layoffs in 2026 include UBS out of Weehawken

Another round of layoffs is hitting one of New Jersey's major financial employers.

UBS is eliminating another 41 positions at its Weehawken operation, pushing the company's announced New Jersey job cuts to 209. The latest layoffs are expected to take effect later this fall. UBS is one of the world's largest financial-services companies and maintains a significant presence along New Jersey's Hudson River waterfront.

This is the latest in a deluge of layoffs since Gov. Mikie Sherrill took office in January.

More than 12,000 job cuts have been announced so far this year and a number of companies have abandoned New Jersey as a headquarters location.

Once again, New Jersey has been ranked dead last in terms of business friendly locations in the United States.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By early September, the total was above 12,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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