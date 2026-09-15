I have recently joined the thousands of New Jersey residents who count steps each day, and I began to wonder how we are doing as a state when it comes to steps.

New Jersey Is Walking For Health

My new work schedule allows me the opportunity to wake up at a reasonable hour and live a somewhat normal life. (I used to wake up at 3:45 AM)

Now that I wake up at 7:00 AM, I'm able to eat better, and I have the time to get some steps in each day.

Photo by Youcef Chenzer on Unsplash Photo by Youcef Chenzer on Unsplash

My phone already has the app, so I started paying attention to the number of steps I take each day. I usually take between 5000 and 6000 steps daily, but is that enough? Everyone says the magic number is 10,000.

How Many Steps Does The Average New Jersey Resident Take Daily?

I found some research from WeWard, which reported on the average total number of steps taken by residents of each state, and New Jersey's number may surprise you.

Read More: How Fitness-Obsessed Are We In New Jersey?

New Jersey ranks as the state that takes the 7th most steps daily in the country, and that is something to be proud of.

Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

Our average daily steps in the Garden State is 6650, which is a strong number, and is closer to my daily number than I expected.

The State That Takes The Most Daily Steps

According to this report, the state that takes the most steps on average in a day is New York, with 6947, so we're not too far from the top in New Jersey.

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My new goal is going to be 6000 steps per day. I'm not trying to make the Olympic team. I just want to be in better shape. And, as they say, baby steps.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for September (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of September. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander