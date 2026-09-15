He is one of the most celebrated New Jersey actors of all-time, so we want to celebrate some of the best lines Jack Nicholson has ever delivered.

The Best Jack Nicholson Movie Lines

I am not unique in saying I love Jack Nicholson. He is beloved worldwide as one of the most accomplished, most awarded actors in cinema history.

For me, the best thing about Jack Nicholson is the legendary one-liners that have become legendary in the history of movies.

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The lines are great, but the way he delivers them instantly immortalizes the line, so I thought a great way to celebrate his brilliance is to share my top 5 favorite Jack Nicholson lines. Let's see how many you agree with.

My Favorite Jack Nicholson Lines Ever

Here are my favorite lines that Jack Nicholson ever delivered. What do you think?

#5 You're even dumber than you think I think you are. It's an oldie but a goodie from Chinatown in 1974.

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#4 You make me want to be a better man. No one could play Melvin Udall in As Good As It Gets better than Jack, and the line is heartwarming.

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

#3 You only lie to two people in your life: your girlfriend and the police. Everybody else you tell the truth to. It's not even a movie line, just something he said in real life, but it's so Jack I had to include it.

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#2 You can't handle the truth. It was one line from the A Few Good Men speech that can only be described as legendary. It could have easily been my #1

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#1 Heeeere's Johnny! Of course, it was a battle between the top 2, but when you combine the scene, his face, and how he delivered the line, that moment from The Shining tops them all for me.

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I know there are so many others, but for me, these are the top 5. I could have made the list extend to 100, but who has the time?

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