Congressman Tom Kean is trailing his 'former helicopter pilot' opponent in the latest poll for his re-election bid in New Jersey's 7th District, covering all of Warren and Hunterdon counties and parts of Morris, Sussex, Somerset and Union counties.

The question is, what is the NJ GOP doing about this?

Regular Republicans and unaffiliated independents are rightfully demanding more from elected officials, candidates and party leaders.

We need a renewed focus on principles and leadership.

The President is underwater in the GOP district so no help there, and the local GOP leaders are offering no plan.

Calling out democrats as socialists, although accurate, isn’t a winning campaign strategy.

The $5,000 giveaway gimmick isn’t an affordability plan, and Trump attacking and bullying anyone opposing AI centers in their neighborhoods is not a helpful position.

It's a slap in the face to everyone who cares about protecting local neighborhoods.

Better get it together guys, or November is gonna be uglier than you think.

Photo by Elemennt5 Digitial on Unsplash Photo by Elemennt5 Digitial on Unsplash

New Jersey Republicans need to show voters what leadership looks like

We need leadership to oppose the massive expansion of energy and water-sucking AI data centers intruding into our quiet neighborhoods.

We need leadership to end the sanctuary for criminal aliens in New Jersey, we need leadership to stop the destructive Mount Laurel overdevelopment which is wrecking small-town New Jersey.

We need leadership to protect our kids, protect parental rights, defend the second amendment and the unborn and we need leadership to end overspending and out-of-control taxes.

Politicians and special interests speak for themselves, we need leadership that will speak for you.

Remember, we do not have a crime problem because we are short on surveillance cameras.

We have a crime problem because we have woke Democrats who continue to win elections across New Jersey.

The GOP has been too weak to stand up to them, even when they had the Governor's office and a veto-proof majority in the legislature.

Photo by Marek Studzinski on Unsplash Photo by Marek Studzinski on Unsplash

When “woke” beats “weak,” Republicans have a problem

It's time for real Republicans to stand up and speak for middle-and working-class families who suffer the most under the radical policies of the New Jersey Democrats.

When you oppose 'Woke' with 'Weak' you lose because people stay home.

We need strong, confident leaders to stand up and be counted.

It's time to retake New Jersey for real and regular Americans.

How your town in NJ voted for governor in 2025 How every municipality voted in the 2025 gubernatorial election between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill. Municipalities are listed in alphabetical order by county. Results are from the state Division of Elections as of December 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈