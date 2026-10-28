Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

House on County Road 563 in Woodland after being struck by a driver who lost control of his Subaru SUV on Mon., October 26, 2026 (Hampton Lakes Vol Fire Co)) House on County Road 563 in Woodland after being struck by a driver who lost control of his Subaru SUV on Mon., October 26, 2026

🚨An 82-year-old driver lost control of his Subaru SUV in Woodland Township

🚨The SUV struck a house and burst into flames, sending fire into the home

🚨The home's residents were displaced, according to a neighbor

WOODLAND — An 82-year-old Toms River man died after he lost control of his SUV and crashed into a house that burst into flames on impact Monday afternoon, seriously injuring his wife and displacing the home's residents.

Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said George C. Sears was driving a Subaru SUV on County Route 563 in Woodland Township with his wife, Susan Sears, 76, just after 2 p.m. when he lost control.

Unnamed police sources told 6 ABC Action News that George Sears suffered a medical episode. Susan Sears suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized, according to Lebron.

The SUV struck two fences before crashing into the house and bursting into flames. The fire spread into the home.

A neighbor told 6 ABC Action News that the home's residents, who are about 80 years old, were displaced.

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File/Bergen County Prosecutor's Office) Daniel Pfeiffer, of Old Tappan

⚠️ Prosecutors say a former firefighter used AI to make fake nude images of two women and post them online.

❗ Daniel Pfeiffer, 37, of Old Tappan was paroled in June 2025 and is now in Bergen County Jail.

❓ It’s unclear whether the new arrest violates his parole.

OLD TAPPAN — A former firefighter convicted of stalking in 2022 and paroled last year is back in jail, accused of using artificial intelligence to make and post fake nude images of two women.

Daniel Pfeiffer, 37, of Old Tappan was arrested on Thursday. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said he’s charged with two counts each of third-degree creation of deceptive visual media, third-degree distribution of deceptive visual media, third-degree invasion of privacy, fourth-degree cyber-harassment, and harassment.

He has been remanded to Bergen County Jail.

Pfeiffer is accused of using artificial intelligence to make fake nude images of two adult women. These images, called deepfakes, are illegal to create in New Jersey.

Prosecutors didn’t identify the women, but they say Pfeiffer included their real names and photos when he posted the deepfakes on social media starting in May 2026.

While investigators say Pfeiffer used AI to make these most recent deepfakes, accusations that he made fake nudes go back long before the ever-evolving technology was released to the public.

In 2018, two women — an ex-girlfriend and a female family friend — told NorthJersey.com that Pfeiffer had been making these fake nudes since the early 2010s. He's pleaded guilty in at least four previous similar cases. A judge once called his behavior "compulsive and repetitive."

Pfeiffer was most recently convicted of stalking in violation of a court order in 2022.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill at Union Baptist Church in Trenton on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen) Gov. Mikie Sherrill at Union Baptist Church in Trenton on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen)

Governor Mikie Sherrill is defending New Jersey's voter registration system despite continuing questions about noncitizens being registered to vote.

During her WNYC appearance Tuesday night, Sherrill called New Jersey's voter rolls "the best" in the country and insisted the state has taken every available step to prevent noncitizens from registering. But when pressed, she could not guarantee that no ineligible noncitizens remain on the rolls.

Her comments come as the administration faces continued scrutiny over improper voter registrations and demands for additional records. The governor maintains that New Jersey's elections are secure.

Sherrill told WNYC that more than 5,000 improperly registered noncitizens have been removed from the voter rolls, with additional cases still under investigation. She also said New Jersey would work with a new vendor and pledged to release updates as new findings emerge.

The unresolved questions are how many ineligible registrations remain and whether any election outcomes were affected. Sherrill has repeatedly refused to comment on those questions.

Midterm Election 2026 in United States (Getty images) Midterm Election 2026 in United States (Getty images)

The final countdown is underway as candidates across New Jersey are making their closing arguments with Election Day now less than a week away.

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker rallied supporters in Flemington, urging voters to help his party regain control of Congress.

Republicans are portraying their opponents as too liberal for New Jersey.

One of the biggest battles is in the 7th Congressional District, where Republican Tom Kean Jr. faces Democrat Rebecca Bennett. All 12 New Jersey congressional seats and one U.S. Senate seat are on the ballot November 3. Early voting continues through Sunday.

New Jersey Democrats are flooding the polls while Republican early voting participation has dropped sharply.

More than 708,000 ballots had been cast statewide through Monday, with registered Democrats accounting for nearly 62% of the total. Democrats hold an approximately 286,000-ballot advantage over Republicans when mail-in and early in-person votes are combined.

Republican in-person turnout Monday was down more than 28% compared with the same point last year, while Democratic participation increased nearly 28%.

Photo by Danielle-Claude Bélanger on Unsplash Photo by Danielle-Claude Bélanger on Unsplash

❌ Not one New Jersey town or city makes the top 500 in U.S. News’ 2027 Best Places to Retire.

❗ The state’s highest-ranked place comes in 566th overall, and Atlantic City is 859th.

➡️ U.S. News cites living costs, housing and taxes, and ranks 14 NJ places on a separate list.

The rankings for U.S. News & World Report’s 2027 Best Places to Retire are out, and New Jersey's towns and cities don't even make the top 500.

Affordability is the biggest knock against retirement in New Jersey, which has the nation's highest property taxes.

New Jersey residents shouldn't take the rankings personally, said Megan Wood, assistant managing editor of real estate for U.S. News. The Northeast as a whole was largely absent from the rankings due to high living costs, expensive housing, and state taxes.

She said other cities throughout the country were more competitive for retirement.

"It doesn't make New Jersey not a great place to live. Just with the data that we looked at, it makes retirement in those key areas a little more difficult," Wood said.

However, there's a separate list for retirees who still want to call the Garden State home. The report includes the top 14 places to retire in New Jersey; rankings are largely based on quality of life, cost of living and housing affordability, health care, and tax friendliness.

To put things in perspective, Atlantic City ranks 14th in the state but 859th in the nation. Even the highest-ranked place to retire in New Jersey only comes in 566th overall.

Don't do it: 5 things you shouldn't do when deer are on the road Deer are certainly a problem here in New Jersey. Here are five things you shouldn't do if they get in your way while driving. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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