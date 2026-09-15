I've often argued that fall delivers some of the best weather in New Jersey. No longer are we dealing with the insane heat of the summer. Instead, the weather becomes crisp and absolutely beautiful.

It's one of the reasons why I consider fall absolutely one of the best times of the year (The fall equinox for 2026, btw, is happening on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 8:04 p.m.). And as I write this sitting outside at a picnic bench, I just can't help but think of all the amazing festivals that happen this time of year.

Not only that, but a lot of flowers are also in full bloom (Spring's not the only time of year full of color). And one of my favorite kinds of flowers that we find in New Jersey is the ever popular sunflower.

So it should come as no surprise that the Garden State features many fall festivals that are themed around sunflowers. And for 2026, there's one getting ready to arrive for it's second annual appearance in New Jersey.

Mike Brant TSMl Sunflower Festival Mike Brant TSMl Sunflower Festival

2nd Annual Ukrainian-American Festival

I, for one, am really looking forward to this. The St. Georges Sunflower Festival returns for its second year on Saturday, Sept. 19 from noon till 10 p.m. at St. George's Ukrainian Orthodox Church (839 Yardville Allentown Rd in Yardville).

The festival is hosting amazing Ukrainian artist performances, along with delicious Ukrainian food, kids activities, music, and of course, sunflowers. I'll also be there with the Jersey Prize Team from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with plenty of games and fun giveaways.

And as of now, the weather is looking spectacular for this. Hopefully we'll see you there (More details can be found on their Facebook page).

Beautiful sunflower fields at Dorbrook Recreation Area in Colts Neck, NJ Late summer to early fall is a great time to check out the sunflowers. An absolutely beautiful walk. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for September (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of September. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.