Home Entertaining At Lowest Point In Decades
Preparing a big meal, setting the dining room table, inviting friends over for a night of good food, conversation, drinks, and some fun at home sounds like a great way to spend a Saturday evening.
But when was the last time you had your friends over for a dinner party? Is that something people still do in 2026, or have we gotten away from that?
When I was younger, I remember my parents having neighbors and friends over all the time. It was something people did regularly back then, but now things are a little different.
Having friends over, yes, but a formal dinner party, no. Other than holidays, I can't remember the last time I actually entertained sitting around the dining room table.
Hosting Dinners At Home Becoming Rarer As Americans Spend Less Time Together
According to a new report by Data for Progress, only 67% of Americans said they have entertained guests in their homes at least once in the past year, which is down from 88% in 1995.
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It just shows how much we've changed as a society. We're hosting less, spending more time alone, and not gathering at home with friends the way we did, say, 30 years ago.
And while some still enjoy hosting, I know plenty of people who have a real knack for it; for others, just the thought of hosting can be stressful and exhausting after a long week. And it's not cheap.
The survey also looked at other activities, also seeing a decline, including playing cards, reading a book, going on a picnic, and doing volunteer work.
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