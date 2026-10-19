Home Entertaining At Lowest Point In Decades

Preparing a big meal, setting the dining room table, inviting friends over for a night of good food, conversation, drinks, and some fun at home sounds like a great way to spend a Saturday evening.

But when was the last time you had your friends over for a dinner party? Is that something people still do in 2026, or have we gotten away from that?

Photo by Quilia on Unsplash Photo by Quilia on Unsplash

When I was younger, I remember my parents having neighbors and friends over all the time. It was something people did regularly back then, but now things are a little different.

Having friends over, yes, but a formal dinner party, no. Other than holidays, I can't remember the last time I actually entertained sitting around the dining room table.

Hosting Dinners At Home Becoming Rarer As Americans Spend Less Time Together

According to a new report by Data for Progress, only 67% of Americans said they have entertained guests in their homes at least once in the past year, which is down from 88% in 1995.

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It just shows how much we've changed as a society. We're hosting less, spending more time alone, and not gathering at home with friends the way we did, say, 30 years ago.

Photo by Kelsey Chance on Unsplash Photo by Kelsey Chance on Unsplash

And while some still enjoy hosting, I know plenty of people who have a real knack for it; for others, just the thought of hosting can be stressful and exhausting after a long week. And it's not cheap.

The survey also looked at other activities, also seeing a decline, including playing cards, reading a book, going on a picnic, and doing volunteer work.

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