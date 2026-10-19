I had a few good laughs the other night thinking about the things New Jersey parents used to do to save a few bucks.

Tricks Parents Used To Save Money

As a kid, I never realized how tough it was for them to pay the bills. My parents worked very hard to make our money stretch as far as it could.

As an adult, I understand it and appreciate what they did so much, but there were some funny things they had me do to save a couple of dollars. We can all laugh about it now.

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

I wanted to share some of the memories I had that made me belly laugh when I thought about them. How many of them do you remember?

Lying About Your Age At The Movie Theater

I remember going to the movies and being prepped for the fact that the people at the theater were going to ask my age.

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Since prices for children ended at age 12, I was always ready to answer eleven, no matter how many times they asked. I even practiced the answer at home.

Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

There was also a trick that saved my parents from paying for long-distance calls when relatives would check in to say they made it to a destination safely.

The Long Distance Wrong Number

Back in the day, when a relative was taking a trip and wanted to let you know they arrived safely, if they called collect, you would have to pay a long-distance bill, unless you had a code name.

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If Aunt Lori called collect and asked for George (there was no George in our family), that was code for she arrived safely. All we had to do was say to the operator it was the wrong number, and the call was free. We practiced that one, too.

Photo by Central Press/Getty Images Photo by Central Press/Getty Images

Do you remember any of these? I'm sure your family had some fun tricks to save money, too. Oh, the good old days.

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