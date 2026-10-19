Apparently, we have people in New Jersey who are so terrified of a drag show that they can’t even allow one to happen in a restaurant without having a meltdown.

Seriously. Are we doing this now?

A fundraiser called “Spice It Up” was scheduled for Saturday at Indian Spice in Wantage. It was intended to raise money for Sussex County Pride’s 10th annual celebration next June. The local business agreed to host it.

People who wanted to attend could buy tickets, enjoy the show and support a charitable cause.

People who didn’t want to attend could do something truly revolutionary.

STAY HOME.

Complaints and confrontations force a Wantage restaurant to cancel

Instead, the restaurant was bombarded with complaints on social media and by phone. According to organizers, people even walked into the establishment and became belligerent with employees.

The restaurant ultimately canceled the event over safety concerns and fears of losing business.

The venue posted thus cancellation on their Facebook page.

Congratulations, everybody. You got your way. The drag show is gone.

Feel better?

You don't have to like drag shows — or attend them

What exactly is the problem here? You don’t like drag shows? Fine. Neither do I, particularly. It’s not my thing.

I wouldn’t go, just as I wouldn’t go to plenty of other events that don’t interest me.

But I also wouldn’t storm into a restaurant and berate people who had absolutely nothing to do with my personal preferences.

That’s called being a functioning adult.

Are you frightened little babies worried that a drag show happening behind closed doors is somehow going to creep out into the atmosphere and turn you gay?

Do you think the mere existence of people who live differently from you represents some kind of personal threat? And yet these are the exact kind of people who would be first to call someone else a ‘snowflake.’

Grow up.

How incredibly exhausting it must be to go through life that insecure.

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Photo by daniel james on Unsplash multicolored flag

A fundraiser for Sussex County Pride becomes a target

And let’s remember, this was a fundraiser. People were trying to raise money for a charitable cause.

A business was willing to open its doors. Nobody was forcing anybody to attend, participate or change their beliefs.

Yet somehow, that wasn’t good enough for some people.

Don't like what's happening? There's a simple solution

Here’s a thought: You don’t have to approve of everybody else’s choices. You don’t have to celebrate everything everybody else celebrates. But you DO have to learn that the world doesn’t revolve around your personal hang-ups.

Let people make up their own minds. Let businesses serve their communities. And if you don’t like what’s happening inside a restaurant, there’s a remarkably simple solution.

Don’t go in.

This isn’t complicated. The belligerence, intimidation and self-righteous outrage are what’s truly embarrassing here.

Grow up. It’s a drag show, not the end of civilization, snowflake.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff's own.

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