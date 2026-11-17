First of all, I love John Mulaney. I still think his horse in a hospital routine during the first Trump administration was hysterical and clever. Second, this is all in good fun.

I mean, making fun of New Jersey is something Jerseyans do constantly. We are a self-deprecating bunch. Some just don't like when the rest of the country does it.

On the most recent “SNL," John Mulaney was the guest host and he was the ringleader in a long skit about the banning of horse-drawn carriages in New York City.

Observations about the city that never sleeps were made through parody musical numbers, such as a billionaire’s worrying about Mayor Mamdani in “Sharia” sung to the tune of “Maria” from “West Side Story.”

Mulaney plays a soon-to-be out of work horse-drawn carriage operator when two tourists from New Jersey wanted a ride through Central Park.

Washington Street in Hoboken (City of Hoboken) Washington Street in Hoboken (City of Hoboken)

First NJ: Child support in Hoboken

At one point when the tourists had enough and want to get back to Jersey Mulaney as the carriage driver says he can’t go because he owes child support in Hoboken.

Ah, there you go. We’re all just a bunch of deadbeats in the Garden State! But come on, it’s a joke.

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Backwards toll punchline

In another moment, when the tourists say they’ll just take the Lincoln Tunnel home, Bowen Yang performs a spoof as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln Tunnel’ and throws shade at us by saying it’s their fault for living in New Jersey in the first place.

Mulaney wrote the sketch, and it was very clever but had one odd inaccuracy in the Mary Todd bit.

She sings how it will cost them a toll to go home which we all know isn’t true. You only pay to leave New Jersey, not to enter it. (Which in and of itself isn’t flattering to our state when you think about it.)

I’m sure Mulaney knows this and just took some poetic license to make the comedy work.

So as Bill Murray said, “Lighten up, Francis.”

And honestly? The Mulaney skit was far funnier than the old “What exit?” Jersey nonsense Joe Piscopo used to do.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff’s own.

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore