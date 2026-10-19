🏈Jalen Hurts has been diagnosed with blood clots in both lungds and a leg

🏈The Eagles quarterback will miss the rest of the season

🏈Fans and reporters are questioning why Hurts traveled to London

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be out for the rest of the season as he deals with blood clots in his calf and lungs.

Hurts' medical issues began after he took a cleat to the calf during the Eagles' game against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 4 and left the game. He continued practicing and underwent an X-ray in London before Philadelphia's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That examination revealed a “superficial” clot in his calf, but Hurts was cleared to play. An ultrasound later revealed that the clot had moved, and he was ruled out of the game.

Eagles statement about Jalen Hurts (AgentNicoleLynn via X) Eagles statement about Jalen Hurts

Eagles confirmed a more serious diagnosis

“Jalen was initially diagnosed by specialists in London with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis. After further testing and monitoring, the current diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli,” the team said in a statement.

“He is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations. His treatment should only involve anticoagulation (i.e. ‘blood thinners’). During this time, he will not be allowed to participate in any contact activities, including football.”

The diagnosis means Hurts is dealing with a deep vein blood clot as well as pulmonary emboli, which are blood clots in both lungs, according to the team's statement.

Questions surround the Eagles' London trip

Many fans and reporters who cover the team have questioned why Hurts was allowed to travel to London in the first place, given the medical issues that emerged around his calf injury.

The team's statement outlines his diagnosis and treatment, but the supplied information does not establish why the trip was approved or whether the medical findings changed after he arrived in London.

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