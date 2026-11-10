If you think your neighbors go a little overboard with the Christmas decorations, wait until you see what some New Jersey bars have planned for the holidays.

The popular Miracle Christmas pop-up bar concept is returning to New Jersey, bringing outrageous decorations, festive cocktails and enough holiday spirit to make even Ebenezer Scrooge consider ordering another round.

Miracle started in New York City in 2014 when its creator, Greg Boehm, decided to temporarily transform an unfinished cocktail bar into a Christmas-themed watering hole.

The crowds came, the concept took off, and it eventually expanded internationally.

This year, nine New Jersey locations are getting in on the fun. Two are participating for the first time, while seven are bringing back their holiday transformations.

Here’s where you can find them:

Miracle at iPlay (Miracle at iPlay) Miracle at iPlay (Miracle at iPlay)

Miracle at District 933 - Freehold

Head to iPlay America at 108 Schanck Road from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31. Hours vary, with the bar open 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m to 1 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Miracle on Mercer - Jersey City

Franklin Social, 292 Barrow St., gets its glow-up and brings back the holiday experience Nov. 10 through Jan. 3, 2027. Hours are not listed on the Miracle website.

Miracle at Avenue Long Branch - Long Branch

Avenue Long Branch, 23 Ocean Ave. N., gets its holiday makeover Dec. 10-27. Hours are Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m., Friday from noon to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Parkside Tavern Miracle Pop Up (Instagram) Parkside Tavern Miracle Pop Up (Instagram)

Miracle at Parkside Tavern - Morristown

Parkside Tavern at 9 Speedwell Ave. joins the fun Nov. 20 through Dec. 31. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and noon to midnight on weekends.

Stage Left, at 5 Livingston Ave., hosts Miracle on George St. from Nov. 20 through Jan. 2, 2027. It’s open daily, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Miracle at Avenue Long Branch pop-up in 2025 (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) Miracle at Avenue Long Branch pop-up in 2025 (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Miracle at 86 - Norwood

New to the lineup this year, 86 and Vine at 519 Livingston St. becomes Miracle at 86 from Nov. 23 through Dec. 31. It’s open Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to midnight and Thursday through Saturday until 1 a.m.

Cowan’s Public, 229 Centre St., transforms into Miracle on Centre beginning Nov. 6 and stays decked out through Jan. 3, 2027. Monday-Friday 4 p.m .- 1 a.m. / Saturday and Sundays, 11 a.m-1a.m.

Miracle at The Parkside Social - Verona

The festivities begin Nov. 6 at The Parkside Social, 706 Bloomfield Ave. The pop-up runs through Dec. 31. Monday-Wednesday 3 p.m.-10 p.m., Thursday and Friday 3 p.m.-midnight / Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight, Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Miracle at Taphouse 15 - Wharton

Another newbie is Taphouse 15 at 75 Route 15 in Wharton. They will get the full Christmas treatment Nov. 23 through Dec. 31. Hours are noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Did your bar make the list?

Too bad my Rahway bar Rocky’s isn’t getting a holiday makeover, but those wings are still to die for and the camaraderie makes it feel like Christmas all year long.

Whether you’re looking for an excuse to get together with friends, enjoy some ridiculously festive cocktails or simply immerse yourself in a Christmas wonderland for grownups, these nine Jersey spots are ready to jingle bell rock.

NJ's top 10 downtowns with the most holiday spirit The featured downtowns will have you coming back for years to come! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce