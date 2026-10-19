New Jersey has a way of beating you down. Property taxes, traffic, construction projects that never seem to end. And sometimes, even when you’ve been doing everything right for decades, somebody comes along and tells you to get lost.

But try telling that to Boulevard Drinks in Jersey City.

This legendary hot dog stand has been feeding hungry customers around Journal Square for 90 years. Ninety!

That’s longer than most of us have been alive, longer than most businesses survive, and certainly longer than most of us would put up with the nonsense this place has endured.

A 55-story development pushes out a Jersey City legend

Boulevard Drinks has been at its current location next to the Loew’s Jersey Theatre for 50 years. Then came word that a massive 55-story development, complete with 840 apartments and a Whole Foods, would displace the little hot dog joint.

The kicker? Owner Victor Victoratos had a lease that ran through 2034.

He told NJ.com he fought to stay or get compensated for the move. The result? Nothing. Zero dollars. And roughly $40,000 in legal bills.

Jersey City skyline (Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash) A large body of water with a city in the background

Boulevard Drinks plans to reopen across the street

So what does a Jersey guy do when the deck is stacked against him?

He gets back to work.

Boulevard Drinks will close its current location November 30 and reopen across the street inside PATH Plaza, hopefully by February or March 2027.

Victoratos wants to preserve the familiar counter, stools and takeout window. There might even be a hot dog truck keeping customers fed during the transition.

“I’ll be happy when we’re open over there,” Victoratos said. “Until then, it’s a big challenge.”

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash Hot dog with mustard in a bun

A 90-year-old business isn't giving up without a fight

That’s the Jersey work ethic right there. You get knocked down, you get back up, and you keep going. You don’t need a 55-story tower or a fancy grocery store to make your mark on a neighborhood.

Sometimes all you need is a hot dog, a counter stool and the determination not to quit.

Boulevard Drinks has survived for 90 years. It isn’t about to let a real estate development be the thing that finally takes it out.

Good for them!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff's own.

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